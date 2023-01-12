Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Paya from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Paya Price Performance

PAYA stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. Paya has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Paya had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paya by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paya by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paya by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paya by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 277,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

