PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.75 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.65). Approximately 85,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 123,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.63).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The firm has a market cap of £36.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 55.06.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Stories

