PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several analysts have commented on PMT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of PMT opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -108.84%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.