Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.04

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 4128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $168.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 911,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,476.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 911,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,476.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,399 shares of company stock worth $980,195 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after buying an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,965,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 315,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,332,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,624,000 after buying an additional 409,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,217,000 after buying an additional 1,714,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

