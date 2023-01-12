Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,740 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PERI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,782,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 976,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 618,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 328,422 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,123,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

