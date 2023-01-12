Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.88

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $12.60. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 50 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $822.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.05.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.52 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.90%. Analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

