Philcoin (PHL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Philcoin token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $141,284.31 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00441280 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,693.36 or 0.31168463 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01037149 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies."

