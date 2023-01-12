Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 10,444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $69,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.76. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,372. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80.

