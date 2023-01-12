Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $14.86 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $233,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,774. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $160.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

