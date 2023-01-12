Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $23.85 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $23,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 1.2 %

MSGS stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.01. The stock had a trading volume of 210,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,574. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $186.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.