Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $38.71 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $38,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.47. 4,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

