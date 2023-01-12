Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $27,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $462.60. 6,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,682. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $515.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.79.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

