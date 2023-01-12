Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,313 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

RSP stock opened at $148.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

