Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $25.90.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.