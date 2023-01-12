Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 351,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $25.90.

