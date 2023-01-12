Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

