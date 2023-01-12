Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $6.17 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.54 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

