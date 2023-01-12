Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 373,338 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 304,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,010,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

LSI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $13.07 on Thursday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $363.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

