Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 9,775 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

