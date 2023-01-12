Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after acquiring an additional 172,957 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after acquiring an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $433.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.