Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 475.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $208.59 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $254.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.95.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.