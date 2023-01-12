Piper Sandler Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $32.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $61.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

