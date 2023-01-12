Piper Sandler Raises European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $16.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on European Wax Center from $28.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.14. European Wax Center has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

