Piper Sandler Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $16.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyft to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $45.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

