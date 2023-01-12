Piper Sandler Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $194.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.34.

Snowflake stock opened at $139.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $329.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

