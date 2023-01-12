Pirate Chain Achieves Market Cap of $72.25 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $72.25 million and approximately $129,514.72 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00244779 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00080076 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00048790 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,180,861 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

