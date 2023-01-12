Pirate Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $202,745.39 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $70.35 million and approximately $202,745.39 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00244839 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00082799 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00049228 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,174,477 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

