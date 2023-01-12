PLATINCOIN (PLC) Market Cap Hits $471,096.61

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0942 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $471,096.61 and approximately $17,164.46 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 726,553,944 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 726,521,787.39789 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.08388105 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16,704.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

