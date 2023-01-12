PLC Ultima 1-Day Volume Reaches $612,159.73 (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $529.69 or 0.02908734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $320.82 million and $612,159.73 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

