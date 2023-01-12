Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($4.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3 %

PLRX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of PLRX opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,252.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,100. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

