Populous (PPT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $150,773.50

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Populous has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $150,773.50 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00443751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.57 or 0.31343035 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.01001516 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

