Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €60.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($64.52) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR PAH3 traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €56.72 ($60.99). 770,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.35. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €54.92 ($59.05) and a one year high of €97.66 ($105.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

