PotCoin Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 135.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $845,872.13 and approximately $11.30 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.00452438 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00032320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018858 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

