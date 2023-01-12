Powerledger Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a total market cap of $67.16 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00439282 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,810.44 or 0.31027380 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00964883 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger launched on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.