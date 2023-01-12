PrairieView Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. 37,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,083. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

