PrairieView Partners LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.35. 6,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.