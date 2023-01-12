PrairieView Partners LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.41. 16,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

