PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $157.78. 47,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.