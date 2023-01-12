PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 7,418 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,128,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,934,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,594,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,162,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,566. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.