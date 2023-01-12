Premaitha Health (LON:NIPT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.10

Premaitha Health PLC (LON:NIPT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.11). Premaitha Health shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,571,557 shares.
Premaitha Health Stock Up 2.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.10.
Premaitha Health Company Profile
Premaitha Health PLC, a molecular diagnostic company, develops tests for non-invasive prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal screening test for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome, Edward's syndrome, and Patau's syndrome.
