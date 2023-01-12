PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.95. 1,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,024. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34.
In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,880.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares in the company, valued at $34,001,585.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $517,880.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares in the company, valued at $34,001,585.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $179,778.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,720,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,583,474 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
