Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
Shares of PDEX opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
