Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of PDEX opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

