ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) PT Raised to $32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60.

About ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $696.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.84 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Analysts forecast that ProFrac will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.