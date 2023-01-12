ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.43

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 419746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

