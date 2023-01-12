Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.9-213.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.64 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGNY. TheStreet raised Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of PGNY opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,343.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $543,196.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,124 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,521 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

