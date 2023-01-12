PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $148.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,870,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,568,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of PTC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PTC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

