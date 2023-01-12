PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 1,189 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,189 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $52,744.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,349.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $74,404.76.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,591. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

