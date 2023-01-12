Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 1,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.86.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.