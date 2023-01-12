Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $94.77 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00438073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,833.38 or 0.30941986 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.11 or 0.00992487 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.362756 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $31,081,939.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars.

