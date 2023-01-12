Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Shares Up 0.6%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. 36,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.73.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
See Also
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.