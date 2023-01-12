Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reduced by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

DFS opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GHE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

